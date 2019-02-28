India, Bangladesh hold joint exercise to boost confidence on Tripura border

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday concluded a three-day ‘Mainamati Maitree Exercise 2019’ as a part of ‘Confidence Building Measures’ between the two border guards.

BSF Deputy Inspector General CL Belwa issued a press statement this afternoon saying BSF and BGB have achieved yet another milestone in ‘ever-increasing friendly relationship’ through the joint exercise held in general area of BSF’s Srimantapur border outpost, nearly 60 km from here.

The exercise was named after a hill range situated 8 km west of Comilla township in Bangladesh, which is home to an ancient Buddhist archaeological site in the region.

“The main objective of this exercise was to plan and conduct anti-smuggling and anti-criminal activity related operations with ultimate aim of achieving better joint operational efficiency and border management in the area of responsibility of respective BSF and BGB Battalions participating in the joint exercise,” DIG Belwa said in the statement.

A series of joint exercises and exchanges are being held in the Tripura-Bangla frontier since a four-day standoff between the two forces centring 31 Rohingya people who were found crossing the international border into Bangladesh in January this year. After spending four days in open, they were arrested by BSF and handed over to the police.

During the joint exercise held here, troops from both border guarding forces participated in joint patrolling, anti-smuggling drills on contraband goods through riverine border of River Gomati, simulated raids on suspected places of concealment inside territories of both countries, effective checking of goods and identity control of passengers at respective International Check-Posts (ICPs), holding flag meetings and other information sharing mechanism.

The exercise ended with a debriefing of officers and men by officiating Inspector General of BSF in Tripura Frontier AK Singh and Region Commander of BGB region of Sarail.