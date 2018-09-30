Centre instructs Tripura to cut off cash dole, ration supplies to Bru refugees from Monday

Over 32,000 refugees are still sheltered in relief camps in the state. (File) Over 32,000 refugees are still sheltered in relief camps in the state. (File)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would discontinue all assistance provided to Bru refugees, including ration supplies and cash aid, from October 1, an official notification said. The notification, issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Lalnemmemi Darlong on Saturday, comes after MHA Special Secretary (Internal Security) Rina Mitra, Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg and others said earlier in August that all refugee camps would be closed down in Tripura and support would be withdrawn if the refugees failed to return within September.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Coordination Committee (MBDPCC) president L Laldinliana said he was aware of the government decision. “We are aware of this. We shall convene a meeting tomorrow with all refugees who are still here in Tripura and decide about our next course of action”, he said.

Laldinliana also said that the refugee body was contemplating to write to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and other authorities seeking respite. As per official reports, 40 families have returned to Mizoram from six relief camps in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions in North Tripura district.

However, over 32,000 refugees are still sheltered in relief camps in the state. The repatriation process started on August 25 and concluded on September 25. This is the eighth phase of repatriation of Bru refugees from Tripura. Over 37,000 Brus from Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of neighbouring Mizoram fled their homes during ethnic riots in 1997.

The MHA signed a four-corner repatriation agreement with state governments of Mizoram, Tripura and Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF), a body which represents the displaced Reangs. The agreement, however, didn’t have provisions for immediate cash benefit and came under flak from the refugees. Subsequently, a new committee MBDPCC was formed.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd