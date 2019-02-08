No cash dole to Bru camps in Tripura for 4 months, migrants seek MHA intervention

Bru migrants of Mizoram living in Tripura wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday seeking immediate release of 3 months cash dole pending since November last year saying people living in the transit camps are unable to buy daily necessities and avail treatment for want of cash.

The central rehabilitation package granted to Bru migrants living in Tripura in 1998 currently allows Rs 5 per day to each adult migrant, Rs 2.5 to each minor, 600 gram rice to each adult on a daily basis, three soaps in a year, one pair of slippers every year and a mosquito net in every three years.

In a letter to MHA Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg, 11 Bru migrant organizations led by Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF) said the central government extended ration supplies and other facilities to the camp inmates from October till January after a halt of 21 days. The supplies were later further extended till March 31.

However, cash dole approved in the same order was not paid out to Bru transit camp inmates living in North Tripura since November last year.

“The camp inmates are facing lots of difficulties and are unable to manage a square meal for their families. Due to change of season, the inmates have been affected by various diseases like cold and flu, diarrhea, stomach pain etc. Those patients have to suffer at home without medicine as they could not approach the Primary Health Centre (PHC) or hospital due to financial constraints,” the letter reads.

MBDPF secretary Bruno Msha said a series of protests would be held on the demand of immediate release of pending cash dole and other facilities. The agitations include a rally from Naisingpara camp to Dasda Rural Development Block on February 13, road blockade from Kanchanpur to Anandabazaar in Kanchanpur sub-division and Damcherra to Khedacherra in Panisagar sub-division of North Tripura on February 26, postering campaigns, a Long March and 3 day sit-in demonstration from February 18-20 in front of Kanchanpur Sub Divisional Magistrate’s office.

Over 37 thousand Brus fled Damparengpui, Tupuibari, Damdial, Bawngva, Khanthuam and such villages of Mamit district and others in Lunglei and Kolasib districts of Mizoram during ethnic clashes in 1997. Around 7,000 have returned to Mizoram in 8 phases of repatriation till now but 32,000 still live in six transit camps in Tripura.