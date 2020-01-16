Centre signs new package to permanently settle Mizoram’s Bru migrants in Tripura

The government has also declared Rs. 600 crore package for resettling these migrants in the state. The government has also declared Rs. 600 crore package for resettling these migrants in the state.

The Indian government Thursday signed a quadrupartite agreement to final a resolution of the 22-year old Bru displacement crisis in Tripura and announced that over 30,000 Bru migrants, who are languishing in six relief camps since October, 1997, would be settled in the state.

The government has also declared Rs. 600 crore package for resettling these migrants in the state.

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the agreement signing ceremony at New Delhi on Thursday evening with Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga and leaders of Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF), the largest forum of Bru migrants, were in attendance.

The agreement would basically redirect the entire package, previously announced for repatriation to Mizoram, which includes Rs 1.5 lakh housing assistance to the migrants in three installments, Rs 4 lakh one-time cash assistance for sustenance which would be handed over after 3 years, Rs 5,000 monthly cash assistance, and free ration for two years to migrants who wish to be permanently settled in Tripura.

A previous agreement, signed in 2018, mandated that the migrants would be repatriated to Mizoram, where they came from. However, the deal didn’t receive acceptance among a majority of the migrants, who feared ethnic clashes after their return.

In the months that followed, Bru migrants assaulted few of their leaders in their camps itself, forcing them to retract from the agreement, apprehending ethnic persecution in the hands of the ethnic Mizo community, which they claim were responsible for their exodus to Tripura two decades back.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF) president Apeto Sawibunga said, “This agreement has allowed Bru migrants, who want to stay back in Tripura, to be permanently settled in this state. They will, of course, get all benefits of the package previously announced for repatriation to Mizoram. We are happy with this agreement”.

On the issue of the previous agreement, Sawibunga today claimed two other migrant organizations apart from MBDPF – the Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Coordination Committee (MBDPCC) and Mizoram Bru Indigenous Democratic Movement (MBIDM), have signed the agreement this time.

“We all hope that migrants living in camps wil be happy with it”, Sawibunga said.

However, few local civil societies, mostly comprising of non-tribals at Kanchanpur, were less than happy about the agreement.

Ranjit Nath, president of Nagarik Suraksha Mancha, a civil society based in North Tripura, told indianexpress.com that they are ‘unhappy’ with the agreement since they feel ethnic solidarity between tribals and non-tribals was damaged at Kanchanpur due to arrival of Bru migrants in 1997.

Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and Unnayan Mancha, two local civil society bodies of North Tripura, halted entire North and Unakoti districts of Tripura for several days after a three-day-long statewide strike called by tribal parties against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in December last year ended with clashes among the communities.

These two organizations have held a series of protests including strike, mass sit-in-demonstration, deputations in four sub-divisions of the state, on 11 point demands, the first of which seeks to immediately repatriate Bru migrants to Mizoram.

“We shall continue our agitation, our protests will go on. But if everyone in Tripura agrees to it (resettling Brus in the state), what can we say? We shall reconvene among ourselves on January 26 and decide next course of action”, Nath said.

37,000 people from Bru communities fled Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram during ethnic clashes in October 1997. They were sheltered in six relief camps in Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of North Tripura district.

In nine phases of repatriation since 2009, over 5,000 refugees went back to Mizoram. But many among them returned to Tripura complaining of poor living standards and insecurity. 328 families returned in the last phase of repatriation held last year.

As per government records, 32,000 Brus still live in six relief camps in Tripura’s north district as Internally Displaced Persons (IDP). But not all of them are recognized in the identification list prepared by the Mizoram government, which means the list, in its current form, might not extend resettlement benefits to all the camp residents.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd