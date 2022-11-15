15-year-old kills friend over argument about cannabis consumption; detained

The Tripura Police have detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly killing his friend over an argument about cannabis consumption in the Unakoti district.

The victim, also 15, went out on November 11 and when he did not return, his family started searching for him. When they failed to find him, they filed a missing person complaint with the police the following day.

The police rushed to the spot and based on preliminary investigation, they found out that the victim was seen last with the accused, who is also a resident of the same village.

“The body was found in a jungle on Sunday. We detained the accused on the same day. He is currently in a juvenile home,” said an assistant inspector general of police.

Earlier this month, a 15-year-old boy was held for allegedly killing four persons, including three of his family members in the Dhalai district of Tripura.