BJP supporter murdered in Tripura, party alleges Congress, CPI(M) role

A BJP supporter was allegedly murdered at Banikya Chowmuhani area of West Tripura district late night on Saturday. The saffron party has alleged the involvement of CPI (M) and the Congress and said a section of Left supporters posing as BJP cadres were also involved.

An official from Tripura Police Headquarters informed that one Shibu Das was found severely injured at Banikya Chowmuhani under mysterious circumstances. He was rushed to a local police station where he passed away. “We have registered a case. However, there is no murder charge in it yet. Investigation is going on”, he said.

“A BJP karyakarta was murdered at Banikya Chowmuhani area on Saturday night. We are getting reports of hands of both CPI (M) and a section of BJP supporters behind the incident. There is silent Congress support from behind. We suspect CPI (M) has used the name of BJP while committing the crime to taint our image”, BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya told indianexpress.com.

With this incident, the death toll of BJP workers has gone up to two since the Lok Sabha election results were announced on May 23. Twenty five BJP supporters were assaulted in the last three days, Bhattacharya claimed.

Earlier on Friday, another BJP supporter – Biju Bhowmik was allegedly murdered at Fatikcherra of West Tripura district. However, opposition CPI (M) Sunday rubbished the allegations and said murders of the two BJP supporters were due to factional feuds.

“Communist party supporters are under attack from BJP. Since Lok Sabha results were announced, at least 209 cases of attacks against Left leaders, supporters, arson and ransacking occurred across the state. Nobody was arrested for any of these”, Tripura Left Font convener and CPI (M) central committee member Bijan Dhar told reporters this evening.

He also said that many like Rabi Paul from Muhuripur reserve forest of South Tripura were served extortion notices of up to Rs 3 lakh in exchange of a safe life.

Apart from nearly 88 alleged arson cases, CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das’s residence came under attack late night on May 23, shortly after the Parliament elections results were declared.