BJP names its Tripura unit chief Manik Saha as party candidate for Rajya Sabha polls

A day after the Tripura unit of the CPI(M) announced former state finance minister and MLA Bhanulal Saha as the Left Front candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election, the ruling BJP on Saturday announced its state president Manik Saha as the party’s candidate for the polls scheduled on March 31.

Soon after the nomination was announced, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted: “Congratulations to @BJP4Tripura President Shri @DrManikSaha2 Ji on being nominated as a Rajya Sabha candidate. I am sure, he will strive for the betterment of people & his works will be in line with Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of #SabkaSathSabkaVikasSabkaVishwas”.

Speaking to reporters at his official residence, where he participated in Holi celebrations, Deb said, “Dr Manik Saha is a renowned doctor in the state. He is the state president of the BJP. He has been working constantly since 2017. The party has decided to nominate him to the Rajya Sabha… I pray to Maa Tripurasundari that he raises the issues of Tripura when he goes to the Upper House”.

After submitting his nomination, Saha later told reporters, “I shall try to bring important issues of Tripura to the notice of the central government through the Rajya Sabha and work to make Tripura the srestha (best) state of the country – an effort the chief minister, deputy chief minister, Union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik and everyone else is working towards.”

Saha said he was excited to be nominated while adding that much work awaits him ahead which he would do in consultation with the people and party leaders.

Left Front candidate Bhanulal Saha also submitted his nomination paper on Saturday. Other Left Front allies – CPI, Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) have supported his candidature.

The tenure of the Left Front candidate Jharna Das Baidya, who became the lone Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura in 2017, will end next month. Das Baidya had landed in a major controversy in December 2017 after she warned supporters of the BJP and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) that they would not be spared if the Left Front returned to power.

Alleging that saffron party activists were assaulting and murdering Left supporters when the Left Front was in power, Das Baidya had said, “If you have to stay in Tripura, you have to obey democratic values and cultural values of the state. Or else, we shall pay you back till the very last penny before the Cabinet is formed after the 2018 Assembly elections.”