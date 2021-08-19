Tripura BJP MLA asks party workers to attack TMC leaders in ‘Talibani style’

Tripura BJP MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik landed in a controversy after he asked his supporters Wednesday to launch “Talibani-style attacks” on Trinamool Congress leaders if they land at the Agartala airport.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony of the newly-inducted central social justice and empowerment minister of state Pratima Bhowmik here, senior Bhowmik said, “TMC leaders from West Bengal are trying to damage the Biplab Deb-led BJP government in Tripura at the instigation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

“I appeal to all of you to attack them (TMC leaders) in Talibani style. If they land in the airport here, we need to attack them in Talibani style. We shall protect our government here with every drop of blood,” Bhowmik said.

A video clip of his comments went viral on social media with netizens criticising the legislator for his remarks.

Later, condemning Bhowmik’s comments, Trinamool youth leader and former MP Ritabrata Banerjee said BJP has created a “thyengare bahini” (hooligan force) to attack Trinamool leaders and said TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s car came under attack during his visit in Tripura by this force.

“At a time when the entire world is criticising the Taliban, an MLA, who took oath in the name of the Constitution, is heard asking to attack Trinamool Congress leaders coming from West Bengal in Talibani style. The way Arun Chandra Bhowmik recommended Talibani-styled attacks if we land at the airport is condemnable,” Banerjee said.

He also questioned BJP’s attitude towards the Taliban and asked if the central government is in support of the Taliban.

“Taliban has got sophisticated weapons. It’s a natural question in this condition if BJP has sophisticated arms like the Taliban,” he said.

Banerjee claimed BJP is losing its support base in Tripura and said it’s political attacks on TMC are due to desperation.

Meanwhile, Tripura TMC leader Subal Bhowmik demanded Bhowmik’s arrest for his inflammatory remarks and also said, TMC leaders were harassed at an Agartala-based hotel Wednesday night.