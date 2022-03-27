BJP, TIPRA Motha supporters clash in Tripura, party office set ablaze

Supporters of BJP and TIPRA Motha clashed at Mandwai market in West Tripura district on Sunday, with a local BJP party office being set ablaze during the skirmish. Police have registered a complaint but no arrest was made till the time of filing this report.

“We have registered a case and the matter is being investigated. As per reports, nobody was injured during the clashes,” Mandwai sub-divisional police officer Himadri Prasad Das told reporters.

The development comes five days after several persons, including two cops, were injured during clashes between supporters of the two parties at Kalshi village of Shantirbazaar sub-division in South Tripura district.

The clashes on Sunday erupted at Mandwai market where BJP had reportedly planned to hold a programme. The skirmish started shortly after Tripura People’s Front leader Patal joined BJP and said that Motha’s core objective of creating a Greater Tipraland was a “small dream”. Alluding to the comment, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma shot back, saying if BJP leaders feel that way, the prospect of an alliance (between BJP and TIPRA Motha for the Assembly polls) seems to be dead.

Speaking to reporters later in the evening, Pradyot said that the police should investigate and take necessary action. “If anyone has broken the law, police should take action. I shall never support any wrongdoing anywhere. I can also never support any usage of abusive language.”

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said he had not heard about the incident and would only be able to comment after getting a detailed report on the issue.

Tension between the different tribal factions of the two parties has been simmering for at least a week now. Besides the two clashes at Shantirbazaar and Mandwai, there have also been protests and road blockades held by supporters of the two parties.