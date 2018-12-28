BJP sweeps civic bye-polls in Tripura, Opposition says results don’t reflect public mandate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday swept bye-elections in 67 seats of 14 municipal bodies of Tripura where elected public representatives earlier resigned since the onset of BJP-IPFT rule in March this year. Counting to bye-elections started at 8 AM today in respective municipal body headquarters and ended at 3 PM.

As per reports, BJP won 99.37 percent seats except for one seat in Panisagar municipal body of North Tripura district where CPI (M) won.

Tripura State Election Commission Secretary Prasenjit Bhattacharjee said, “BJP has emerged victorious in 66 out of 67 seats which underwent bye-polls. CPI (M) party has won one seat”

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb congratulated people for voting in favour of BJP and said democracy was strengthened by the bye-polls.

“BJP has won in all seats except one in Panisagar of North Tripura where CPI (M) emerged victorious . BJP has won 99.37 percent of all seats which underwent bye-polls. Voter turnout was also recorded above 81 percent. I want to congratulate all voters for strengthening democracy”, Deb said.

However, Opposition CPI(M) complained widespread violence on party supporters, candidates and election agents. The party also alleged that BJP supporters drove polling agents out of polling stations on Thursday. CPI(M) state secretary ‘withdrew’ candidates from 35 seats where major incidents of violence occurred.

Congress, on the other hand, demanded re-poll in all ‘violence-hit areas’ saying their polling agents and candidates were denied entry in most polling stations during the civic bye-election process.

CPI (M) state secretary Goutam Das sustained attack at Bishalgarh in Sipahijala district, 30 Km from here, while he was on his way back to Agartala from Gomati district. Former Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha was slapped at Bishalgarh in CPI (M)-BJP clash while polling for bye-election was in progress yesterday.

Former CPI (M) state secretary Bijan Dhar today condemned the attacks and demanded arrest of those responsible behind the assaults. He also claimed that the entire civic bye-poll process is a farce.

Tripura Congress vice president Tapas Dey claimed the bye-polls were not free and fair and were held amidst a reign of terror.

“BJP is losing ground. This result is not a reflection of pubic verdict. The BJP led government has misused administration, SEC and police to achieve this result”, he said.