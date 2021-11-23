Tripura: Ahead of urban body polls, BJP leader speaks against party, CM Biplab Deb

Hours before the campaign for the Tripura urban body polls ended at 4 pm this afternoon, BJP leader and former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman spoke against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the state BJP leadership and alleged there is “no trace of democracy” in the state.

Roy Barman, who became a minister in the Biplab Deb cabinet but was later dropped for unexplained reasons a year later, said, “Law and order is the responsibility of the Home Minister. He might have been collecting data but let that be placed before the public. No statement came from the Home Minister that hooliganism would not be tolerated. What does he think of himself? His days are numbered I say.”

Without naming Deb, Roy Barman, who earlier made several remarks against Deb, said a certain “parachuted paratropper leader” was sent to Tripura, who doesn’t have any idea about the state. “We haven’t seen the parachuted paratrooper leader fighting Leftists in Tripura all those years,” he said.

Claiming that an “undeclared war” is on in Tripura between hooligans and the common people, he appealed to the people to resist violence and cast votes in a festive mood disregarding fear on the poll day. He also appealed to all the clubs of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) to ensure safety and security of their localities and that outsiders don’t stay before or during the poll process.

He clarified he doesn’t have any “personal quarrel” but claimed “some activities” are ruining the name of the party and the leadership.

He said he spoke to BJP president J P Nadda on November 21 on whatever is going on, national general secretary B L Santosh and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA chairman Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The BJP MLA, who was accompanied by senior BJP leader and MLA Ashish Kumar Saha, also said the “childish leadership” of the “paratrooped leader” and a few others have made a mistake in identifying BJP’s “main political enemy”.



Sudip alleged “blue eyed boys, police and administrative officers of the Left Front regime”, who are at the helm of affairs are either silent or acting partially to make sure people are angrier on the ruling BJP and the anti-incumbency factor rises.

Reacting to the allegations, Tripura BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty later said, Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha’s press conference was done to confuse people before the polls and to benefit the Opposition political parties.

Soon after Sudip’s press briefing at Agartala, Trinamool Congress leaders from Bengal raised similar issues and alleged that political violence in Tripura is on the rise.

Citing TMC’s allegations, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said, “A former minister, one of the two MLAs, raised a finger directly at the cabinet and the CM. This is undesired. They said BJP’s ideology is country first, then party, individual at last. Their allegations got instant support from TMC soon after the press conference. Our party and people of Tripura want to know if this (press conference) was an effort to confuse people and give benefits to the Opposition.”

He also said “stern action” will be taken against people involved in anti-party activities after the elections. “All reports of everything are being analysed by the party. Due steps will be taken. Stern steps will be taken on the basis of evidence. Our party has a host of steps that can be taken. I can’t comment on what steps will be taken at this stage,” Chakraborty said.

The BJP spokesperson defended his party and said Roy Barman and Saha were involved in the civic election process as they were members of a 25-member election committee but they themselves didn’t turn up with cooperation despite several attempts

Out of the 20 urban bodies of Tripura, BJP won 112 uncontested in seven, including five municipal councils and two Nagar Panchayats. The remaining 222 seats are scheduled to go to polls on November 25. As per the State Election Commission, counting of votes will be held on November 28.