BJP, RSS divisive, Congress weak, Communists will give alternative to Modi-Shah rule: Prakash Karat

CPI (M) politburo Prakash Karat Thursday said communists would offer India an alternative to Modi-Shah rule and said it would lead the struggle of farmers, working-class, youths and students in the years to come.

Speaking at a convention on 100 years of Indian Communist movement in Agartala, Karat said, “The communist party will celebrate the foundation of the party till October 17, 2020. The communist movement has had a hundred years of history in India. It started at a time when Indians were joining the freedom struggle from British yokes”.

He added that Congress’s anti-colonial movement didn’t threaten the British.

“They were afraid of Bolsheviks and red menace. Five cases of Bolshevik conspiracy cases were held from 1920 till 1925. Communists started from jail and oppression in the British regime. So, false cases may be leveled against our leaders, they may be threatened, attacked, even assassinated but communists can never be suppressed by oppression”, the veteran Communist leader said.

The convention was held amidst a statewide manhunt for former Tripura PWD minister and senior communist leader Badal Choudhury, who is booked in Rs. 600 crore graft case.

The communist leaders today claimed the case against Choudhury is a manifestation of saffron conspiracy against the Left parties.

“False cases are being leveled against our leaders. Cases were lodged against Badal Choudhury and Narayan Kar (central committee member). Such cases are no less than Peshawar Conspiracy Case from 1920. The Communist party can’t be suppressed in this way……we shall brave all these”, he said.

He also slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said the Sangh’s Hindutva ideology is inherently divisive.

Referring to former RSS chief Late MS Golwalker’s literature, he said, “..he praised Hitler’s German solution of Jews as legendary. They are trying to divide people along communal lines here in India”.

Prakash also said that the Congress has lost its pre-Independence anti-colonial ideology.

“Congress party is trembling and their leaders are deflecting to BJP in large numbers. They have no ideological base anymore like they used to have anti-colonial values aimed at Independence”, he said and claimed the communists will offer true alternative to Modi-Shah rule in the future.

Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI (M) politburo Manik Sarkar, who joined the convention today, said, “People have their backs on the wall. There is no way but forward. Conspiracies are being hatched. False cases were planted against Badal Choudhury. This is all part of greater political conspiracy”.