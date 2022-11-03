BJP to protest, submit memo against corruption, under-development in Tripura ADC

The Janajati Morcha, the tribal wing of the ruling BJP in Tripura, on Thursday announced that it would hold a statewide protest on Friday against the corruption and under-development in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and submit a memorandum on the matter to the tribal council’s eight zonal offices. The tribal council is headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA Motha.

Speaking to reporters at the party’s state headquarters at Krishnanagar in Agartala Thursday afternoon, Janajati Morcha leader Bidyut Debbarma said there was massive corruption in different public welfare schemes like computer distribution and construction work for Kherengbar Hospital, which is the apex hospital in the Tripura ADC areas, apart from the unilateral diversion of funds.

A senior BJP tribal leader who defected to TIPRA Motha earlier, Debbarma returned to BJP last month. “We have got eight major heads where we are alleging under-development and corruption in the ADC. We submitted memoranda to ADC sub-zonal offices earlier last month. We did not notice any action from the administration, and so, we are submitting it again, but to the zonal offices this time,” he said.

The Janajati Morcha, which is trying to make inroads into the state’s tribal areas, is faced with an uphill task as the tribal council is headed by TIPRA Motha – a party with which BJP state vice-president Ashok Sinha recently said his party would not strike an alliance for the 2023 Assembly elections.

Political experts feel Motha, which is running with the slogan of Greater Tipraland, a proposed separate state for tribals of the state, holds significant sway in the tribal belts and in few non-tribal seats, where tribal voters have a significant stake.

Asked if the Janajati Morcha is capable of tiding over the Assembly polls on its own in the tribal seats, Debbarma said, “We are ready organisationally and politically across the state. We are perfectly able to tackle any challenge.”

However, he said, the BJP’s high command in Delhi would decide whom it allies with.

Advertisement

On October 19, the BJP had accused TIPRA Motha of being involved in corruption related to public funds and said Motha was running the administration in the TTAADC since 2021 but failed to deliver promised development to the people.

The BJP also said that ample funds were provided to the tribal council for development but the ADC administration failed to provide development with these funds.

Tripura, which is now ruled by a BJP-IPFT combine, is slated to undergo Assembly elections in the next five months.

Advertisement

After a series of defections and resignations, the state Assembly now has 35 MLAs from BJP, six from IPFT, 15 legislators in the CPI(M) camp and a lone Congress MLA, who earlier used to be a BJP minister and won a by-election with a Congress ticket earlier this year.