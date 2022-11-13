BJP MP Samir Oraon ‘attacked’ in Tripura, saffron party blames TIPRA Motha workers

A day after the TIPRA Motha held a mega rally in Agartala in support of its demand for Greater Tipraland – a separate state for tribals – Tripura’s ruling BJP Sunday accused the Motha of launching a “murderous assault” on the party’s national tribal wing chief and MP Samir Oraon, among others. The saffron party alleged that four persons, including Samir Oraon, were injured in the attack Saturday.

The alleged incident comes close on the heels of TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma’s claim in the Saturday rally that no violence took place in the tribal council since his party came to power in the Tripura ADC.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state headquarters at Krishnanagar in Agartala Sunday, the party’s state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said: “A large number of unruly miscreants among TIPRA Motha activists, who were returning from their rally in Agartala, launched a murderous attack on BJP Janajati Morcha national president Samir Oraon and members of ADC Bikash Debbarma, Bidyut Debbarma, when they were en route to Agartala…” The attack was carried out near the Baramura Hills, he alleged.

Chakraborty further said stones were pelted at the MP’s vehicle, and TIPRA Motha activists armed with heavy sticks charged at the convoy. “Had the security personnel not intervened, a shameful incident might have happened. We condemn TIPRA Motha, which is trying to create unrest in the hills and spread hatred between tribal and non-tribal communities,” he said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com on the issue, a senior official of Tripura Police, who didn’t wish to be named, said a BJP MP and a few members of the Tripura ADC were indeed attacked at Champaknagar in Khowai district Saturday and an FIR was lodged against unidentified TIPRA Motha activists over the incident.

However, he said the incident was preceded by another clash, wherein Motha activists were assaulted by unidentified miscreants.

“There were two incidents. The first attack occurred in front of Baramura Farm House, where some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at a bus carrying TIPRA Motha activists returning from the rally in Agartala. Three women were injured in the attack. A group of Motha activists later damaged a shop and a few small vehicles in the area,” the official said.

He said soon after the incident, a second clash occurred in Champaknagar. “A case was registered regarding the second incident at Jirania police station. Five persons were detained for questioning. They haven’t been arrested yet,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Motha chief Pradyot Kishore said: “Any attack on any individual is condemnable. I’ve heard about the incident. If these are members of any party, mine or the CPI(M) or any other party, they should be firmly dealt with. Oraonji is a guest in our state. This is not the culture of our state to disrespect any guest. I’m deeply hurt and saddened.”