Two BJP MLAs in Tripura resign from Assembly, party; say democracy is at stake

Two MLAs from the ruling BJP in Tripura – Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha – resigned from the Assembly as well as from the primary membership of the party on Monday saying democracy is at stake in the state under the BJP.

Five-term MLA Roy Barman, who was dropped from the post of health minister in 2019, and Saha submitted their resignation papers to Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and said they would end the “conspiracy” to suppress the voice of the public under the current regime.

Their resignation comes months after BJP MLA Ashish Kumar Das left the party alleging misrule and joined the Trinamool Congress.

Emerging from the Assembly this afternoon, Roy Barman told reporters, “We have heaved a sigh of relief that we resigned, because this government has miserably failed to deliver, live up to expectations. In this government, only one man’s voice is heard or his orders are carried out. No legislature, no minister can exercise their authority or power. Their orders are not being carried out. A reign of terror has been let loose across the state. Democracy has been throttled”.

“It’s crystal clear now that these people have fooled the people of the state and their intention is not to deliver goods but to loot money,” the former minister stated.

He said that the voices of the people and the media were “suppressed, tortured and oppressed” under the BJP rule and added, “Now it’s our duty to revive democracy in the state and ensure that all the democratic institutions run according to the Constitution”. Roy Barman alleged that the BJP made “hollow” promises prior to the 2018 Assembly elections.

Saha said both of them resigned from the Assembly as well as the party and will head to Delhi later in the day. Asked if they would be holding talks with the Congress leadership in Delhi, the legislators were tight-lipped. “Let us see. We are travelling to Delhi now. We shall discuss details after we return on February 12. We shall not divulge anything right away.”

Reacting to the issue, Speaker Ratan Chakraborty said, “I have just received their resignation letter but I have not accepted yet. I’ll examine the system in the business of conduct rules and shall decide at the earliest. We fought with them for a common cause, we were colleagues in the Assembly. With a heavy heart, we have received their resignation letters.”

Asked if there are others waiting to leave the BJP with them, the MLAs said, “Many. Step by Step. You will see, this government will end up in minority”.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya rubbished the allegations against his party. “These allegations are baseless. Just two people resigning doesn’t prove anything they said. No minister in our government has said that they have no voice or that their authority was curbed,” he said.

Hinting that Roy Barman’s comments were the result of his frustration over failing to secure the chief minister’s post, Bhattacharya said, “There will be only one CM. Many people have many desires. Those desires might not get fulfilled. But their statements were not accepted by the common people. So our party has been maintaining our stand clearly that they were not given importance. Today, they have made their stand clear”.

Both legislators have been critical of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb over the last few years and have been touring the state to meet anti-Left political activists in all districts. In 2020, Roy Barman and five other MLAs with him, who switched over to the BJP from the TMC in 2017, visited Delhi to meet party president J P Nadda. The MLAs later denied that the visit was part of an effort to overthrow Deb as Chief Minister.

The BJP now has 33 MLAs in the state’s 60-member Assembly and runs the government in alliance with the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), which has 8 MLAs. The Opposition CPI(M) secured 16 MLAs in 2018, which came down to 15 after former speaker R C Debnath passed away recently.