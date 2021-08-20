Tripura CPIM seeks legal action against BJP MLA for ‘attack TMC in Talibani style’ comment

Two days after BJP MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik landed in controversy by asking his party workers to launch “Talibani-styled attacks” on Trinamool Congress supporters if they land at the airport here, CPIM state secretary Goutam Das said his comments are tantamount to “direct criminal offence” and batted for legal action against him.

Das also demanded legal action against BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker in the state assembly Biswabandhu Sen, who sparked a controversy last week by asking party workers to “break the bones” of employees.

“I am speaking for some employees who sit in stores, on the roads and say they didn’t get anything. The bones of mischievous employees should be broken. There are mischievous, CPIM-backed employees sitting in DM, SDM offices, PWD offices etc…Remember our Yuva Morcha executives set 60-65 mischievous employees right by giving them tuition. There was a section of employees who enjoyed salaries at home without doing any work,” Sen was heard saying at a gathering of the Yuva Morcha at Dharmanagar in North Tripura a few days back.

Speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, CPIM state secretary Goutam Das said, “This is a direct criminal offence. Legal action should be taken against them. One of them is talking about breaking bones, the other is talking about Talibani style attacks. Criminal laws should be applied to them. How can they stay in the post of MLA?”

CPIM’s statement comes even as the ruling BJP has already distanced itself from these remarks. Tripura BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said Bhowmik’s comments were exclusively his own and added that the party doesn’t take any responsibility for his statement.

The communist party Friday also said BJP is registering false cases against Left leaders and said the Communist party would knock the doors of the High Court soon about a slew of political attacks on its leaders, including recent assaults on sitting CPIM MLA Sudhan Das.

Alleging a crisis of work and food in the villages, especially in far flung hamlets, Das said, “The Chief Minister and education minister are giving out different figures for jobs given during this government’s tenure. Das also said Tripura is witnessing a huge exodus of unemployed youths who are compelled to go to other states in search of whatever jobs are available.”

Former forest minister Naresh Jamatia said insurgent outfits are getting active once again. Many northeastern states still have insurgency issues, Jamatia said, adding, militancy is “rising its ugly head once again”. He claimed sending TSR jawans outside Tripura on duty and withdrawing TSR outposts from distant hilly terrains were among the reasons behind the rising cases of insurgency.

He also said the erstwhile Left Front government’s strategy of running counter-insurgency activities along with awareness programmes among the common people were highly effective against armed insurgency.

The CPIM Friday announced it would start a statewide movement on its 15-point demand in September along with the rest of the country. The decision was taken in the lines of decisions adopted at a recently-concluded state committee meeting in the aftermath of a central committee conference held online earlier this month, Goutam Das said.

Briefing about the movement, he said the movement would be held in phases and would begin in September with the demand of augmenting the manufacturing of Covid vaccines, provisionally procure vaccines from other nations, immediate sufficient compensation for those who lost their lives in the pandemic and ensuring employment for people among other demands.

Das said his party would focus on spreading the message of the movement on a person-to-person basis, pasting posters and through social media since restrictions are in place against mass gatherings due to the pandemic.