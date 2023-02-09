More autonomy for tribals, increased monetary assistance for farmers: BJP unveils manifesto for Tripura polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly polls, promising increased autonomy for tribal communities in the state, and greater economic support to farmers.

Unveiling the document at a rally in Agartala, party president JP Nadda said the BJP’s sankalp patra (vision document or manifesto) was a symbol of the party’s commitment to the people of Tripura. “We will take Tripura on the path of DTH – development, transformation and harmony,” he said.

The manifesto said that Balika Samridddhi bond of Rs 50,000 will be given to every girl child while the tribal language Kokborok will become subjects in CBSE and ICSE curricula. If re-elected, the party said it would ensure Rs 5 meals for all under its Anukul Chandra scheme.

Another focus of the manifesto is the autonomy of tribal communities. “For tribal areas, we will give greater autonomy including more legislative, executive and financial powers,” Nadda said.

“We will set up industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber, Agar and bamboo. The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6,000 will be raised with the state government providing Rs 2,000 more,” Nadda further said.

Speaking about the state government’s initiatives in the last few years, he highlighted how 13 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards have been issued and Rs 107 crores has been given as settlement till now.

As many as 3.5 lakh houses have been built in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), he added. He added that the BJP had “changed the political culture” of the state. “Tripura was once known for blockades and insurgency. The state is now known for peace, prosperity and development,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)