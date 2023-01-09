BJP is like Ganga, take a dip and wash away sins: Tripura CM tells Oppn leaders

Reaching out to Left leaders ahead of the Assembly elections, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha Sunday said believers of the political ideology of Lenin and Stalin should join the saffron party to wash away their sins.

“Our party is like River Ganga. We believe in the ideology of Pandit Deendayal ji. Those who still believe in the ideology of Lenin and Stalin, should join the BJP and take a dip into it to wash away their sins,” said Dr Saha while addressing a rally organised as part of the BJP’s ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ at Kakraban in Gomati district Sunday.

Saha’s comments attracted stringent criticism from Opposition parties that claimed the BJP was trying to lure leaders of other parties.

Alleging that the erstwhile Left Front government ran a reign of terror, the chief minister said nearly 69 Opposition workers were killed in the South Tripura district alone during its tenure.

Further, Saha launched a scathing attack on the Congress for its alleged closeness to once-rival Left. The chief minister also criticised the Trinamool Congress, claiming that it has proven to be more violent than the erstwhile Communist government in West Bengal.

The chief minister alleged that former Soviet supremo Joseph Stalin killed more people than Hitler and the Communists followed a similar strategy of violence and terror in Tripura during their 25-year rule till 2018.