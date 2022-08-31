BJP says ‘Laal Motha’ violence, hot sun, traffic led to low turnout at Nadda’s Tripura rally

Two days after BJP national president J P Nadda’s rally at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the saffron party Wednesday said it has reviewed the reason for the low turnout and found that people had actually come for the rally but were delayed by violent attacks at the behest of TIPRA Motha, the foremost tribal party in the state that heads the ADC.

The BJP said that TIPRA Motha has become ‘Laal Motha’ (red Motha), taking a dig at the Communists who had crept into the party whom he alleged were behind the attacks.

The party also claimed that the rally ground looked less populated during Nadda’s visit since the supporters were scattered around due to the blazing sun and many others were stuck in traffic due to tightened security.

“We had a target of 25,000-27,000 people. Our estimates show over 30,000 started from their homes for Khumulwng that morning but were either delayed due to tightened security or due to violent attacks by Motha. Many others who reached the spot could not stand the blazing sun and scattered around in the shade,” senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura told reporters Wednesday.

His comments came a day after Opposition CPI(M) claimed a low turnout at Nadda’s rally suggested the tribals did not stand with the saffron party anymore and that the ruling party was getting detached from the masses.

Rebati Tripura said, “There were conspiracies from different levels to disrupt our rally. In a few areas, our peaceful supporters were attacked without provocation by armed groups, in which at least 55 persons were injured, including women and senior citizens. Our supporters were blocked in different areas. Laal Motha is behind the attack”.

Terming alleged attacks on BJP supporters as ‘Talibani style’ attacks, Rebati said, “Such attacks can’t happen in a civilized human society. Many BJP supporters are still threatened in far-flung villages. We believe in peace and development, not violence. People from other districts are threatening our activists. Our party workers were asked to avoid violence and stay restrained. They were asked to call the police if needed”, he said.

A day before the BJP chief’s visit to Tripura, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore welcomed Nadda to ‘Greater Tipraland’ in an online message and said he would look forward to hearing what the saffron party head had to tell the tribals of Tripura.

‘Greater Tipraland’ is a proposed separate state for tribals of Tripura, including parts of the state and parts of other northeastern states such as Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and parts of adjoining Bangladesh.

While the demand is far from being fulfilled, Pradyot welcomed Nadda to the imagined state as an assertion of his party’s political demand. He had also urged everyone to be peaceful around the rally.

However, alleging that Pradyot Kishore doesn’t have “full control” over his party workers, Rebati Tripura said, “His party is riddled with factional feuds. They resorted to violence to cover up these things. Some names of former CPI(M) leaders who have now switched over to Motha have also come up. These people have started their mischiefs in Motha. That’s why we said ‘Laal Motha’ is behind the attacks”.