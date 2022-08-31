scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

BJP says ‘Laal Motha’ violence, hot sun, traffic led to low turnout at Nadda’s Tripura rally

The BJP claimed its Khumulwng rally was successful as over 30,000 supporters started for the venue but were delayed due to purported violence, traffic congestion and due to the hot sun. The BJP alleged the Communists who had crept into the party were behind the attacks.

BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura (middle) speaks to media at Agartala. (Express photo by Debraj Deb)

Two days after BJP national president J P Nadda’s rally at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the saffron party Wednesday said it has reviewed the reason for the low turnout and found that people had actually come for the rally but were delayed by violent attacks at the behest of TIPRA Motha, the foremost tribal party in the state that heads the ADC.

The BJP said that TIPRA Motha has become ‘Laal Motha’ (red Motha), taking a dig at the Communists who had crept into the party whom he alleged were behind the attacks.

The party also claimed that the rally ground looked less populated during Nadda’s visit since the supporters were scattered around due to the blazing sun and many others were stuck in traffic due to tightened security.

“We had a target of 25,000-27,000 people. Our estimates show over 30,000 started from their homes for Khumulwng that morning but were either delayed due to tightened security or due to violent attacks by Motha. Many others who reached the spot could not stand the blazing sun and scattered around in the shade,” senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Rebati Tripura told reporters Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

His comments came a day after Opposition CPI(M) claimed a low turnout at Nadda’s rally suggested the tribals did not stand with the saffron party anymore and that the ruling party was getting detached from the masses.

Rebati Tripura said, “There were conspiracies from different levels to disrupt our rally. In a few areas, our peaceful supporters were attacked without provocation by armed groups, in which at least 55 persons were injured, including women and senior citizens. Our supporters were blocked in different areas. Laal Motha is behind the attack”.

Terming alleged attacks on BJP supporters as ‘Talibani style’ attacks, Rebati said, “Such attacks can’t happen in a civilized human society. Many BJP supporters are still threatened in far-flung villages. We believe in peace and development, not violence. People from other districts are threatening our activists. Our party workers were asked to avoid violence and stay restrained. They were asked to call the police if needed”, he said.

Advertisement

A day before the BJP chief’s visit to Tripura, TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore welcomed Nadda to ‘Greater Tipraland’ in an online message and said he would look forward to hearing what the saffron party head had to tell the tribals of Tripura.

‘Greater Tipraland’ is a proposed separate state for tribals of Tripura, including parts of the state and parts of other northeastern states such as Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and parts of adjoining Bangladesh.

While the demand is far from being fulfilled, Pradyot welcomed Nadda to the imagined state as an assertion of his party’s political demand. He had also urged everyone to be peaceful around the rally.

Advertisement

However, alleging that Pradyot Kishore doesn’t have “full control” over his party workers, Rebati Tripura said, “His party is riddled with factional feuds. They resorted to violence to cover up these things. Some names of former CPI(M) leaders who have now switched over to Motha have also come up. These people have started their mischiefs in Motha. That’s why we said ‘Laal Motha’ is behind the attacks”.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:32:57 pm
Next Story

‘Little Venice’ finally gets its moment

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

How Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

How Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement