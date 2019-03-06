BJP-IPFT govt’s performance poor, no words to describe: Ex-Tripura CM Samir Barman

In his first ever comment on Tripura’s incumbent BJP-IPFT government and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, former Tripura chief minister Samir Ranjan Barman Wednesday said the new government’s performance has been so poor that he has no words left to say.

Barman joined politics as a student activist during his college days at Law College in the Darbhanga Unit in present Bihar in 1960. Often called as ‘the deciding man’ for the firm administrative decisions he took later in his life, Burman faced many ups and downs.

Barman served as home minister of the Congress-Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) coalition government in Tripura from 1988-1992 and as chief minister till 1993. He served as MLA for several terms and as President of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee till 2009.

“I said that I shall not speak anything against the new state government for at least one year. That one year is past. The performance has been such that I have no words to describe it,” Barman told reporters at his residence here today.

Barman has been living as a political ascetic since 2009. He was expelled from Congress in March 2017 for alleged anti-party activities. His suspension order was for six years. But shortly after Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debburma took charge as incumbent state Congress president this month, he met Samir Ranjan Barman and welcomed him back in the party saying Congress would give him his due respect.

Speaking to reporters about his resurgence in active politics, Barman said he feels return of Congress to power is the panacea to all ills of administration in Tripura.

“The performance of this government is so poor that I have no words left to say. The only thing that Tripura needs now is to have Congress back in power,” he said.

Congress, which had 10 MLAs in the state Assembly in 2013, was reduced to zero MLAs and less than 2 per cent votes in 2018 assembly election results. Many party leaders, including six MLAs defected to Trinamool Congress and then to BJP from the party.

However, the former chief minister feels the current political situation in Tripura had indications of good prospects for Congress. Hailing the selection of royal scion Pradyot Kishore as PCC president, Barman said Pradyot is humble and down to earth and would make a fine leader in future.

With the Parliament elections drawing near, he feels the mandate is clear across India. BJP will lose miserably in the country and Congress is sure to make a comeback, Samir Ranjan Barman said.

He appealed all those who left Congress to join other parties to return and said their return would be ‘homecoming’ and it would not be anything new in the history of politics.

Barman also said that he has been standing with Congress and would continue to do so in future. He hopes to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi soon and work under his leadership.

Samir Ranjan Barman is the father of Tripura health minister Sudip Roy Barman. Sudip used to be a Congress leader and headed the state Congress Committee before he left for Trinamool Congress in 2016. He later shifted to BJP in 2017.

When asked if he would speak with his son about return to Congress party, Samir Ranjan Barman said, “I don’t have any political discussions with my son. He is working in his own way and I am proud of him as a father.”

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government has currently got nine members in the 12-member cabinet. Among them, four members are former Congress MLAs who joined BJP before the February 18 assembly elections last year.