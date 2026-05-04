BJP’s Jahar Chakraborty wins Tripura’s Dharmanagar bypolls by over 18,000 votes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jahar Chakraborty won the Dharmanagar Assembly bypoll in Tripura Monday by over 18,000 votes, securing 24,291 votes to defeat CPI(M)’s Amitabha Dutta, who polled 6,001 votes.

Congratulating the winning candidate, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha wrote on social media, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Dharmanagar for giving such a victory to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mr Jahar Chakraborty… Your immense support and trust have made us more responsible. We are committed to working tirelessly for the overall development, peace, and progress of Dharmanagar. Let’s take this journey of development forward with everyone.”

BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee also congratulated the winner.