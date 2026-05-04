BJP’s Jahar Chakraborty wins Tripura’s Dharmanagar bypolls by over 18,000 votes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jahar Chakraborty won the Dharmanagar Assembly bypoll in Tripura Monday by over 18,000 votes, securing 24,291 votes to defeat CPI(M)’s Amitabha Dutta, who polled 6,001 votes.
Congratulating the winning candidate, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha wrote on social media, “Heartfelt thanks to the people of Dharmanagar for giving such a victory to Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mr Jahar Chakraborty… Your immense support and trust have made us more responsible. We are committed to working tirelessly for the overall development, peace, and progress of Dharmanagar. Let’s take this journey of development forward with everyone.”
BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee also congratulated the winner.
No reaction was available from the Opposition parties.
The Dharmanagar seat had fallen vacant after the demise of sitting BJP MLA and Speaker Biswabandhu Sen on April 9.
In the 2023 Assembly elections, Sen had won by a margin of only 1,098 votes.
The Opposition Congress and the CPI(M) had then contested as part of the Secular Democratic Front (SDF), which accounted for 46.45 per cent of the vote share, against the BJP’s 49.35 per cent in the constituency. This year, however, the BJP’s vote share has risen to 65.13 per cent. The CPI(M) and the Congress contested separately, securing 16.09 per cent and 15.92 per cent vote share, respectively.
The BJP now has 33 seats in the 60-member House. It’s ally Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs, and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) has one seat. The Opposition CPI(M) has 10 MLAs, and the Congress has three.