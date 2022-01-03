Several BJP, CPM MLAs in touch to join Trinamool in Tripura: Abhishek Banerjee

Several MLAs, belonging to the ruling BJP and Opposition CPI(M), are in touch with his party leaders and keen to join it, claimed Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee Monday.

However, he said his party would choose members based on their commitment to serve unconditionally for TMC. A full-fledged state committee of the party is expected to be announced by February 10.

Banerjee, who is touring Tripura to take stock of the party organisation, said his is the only political party capable of giving a proper fight to the BJP and said anyone from any political party desiring to fight BJP should join the Trinamool Congress in Tripura.

“There are many elected representatives, many MLAs from BJP, even CPIM who are contacting us. Our message is clear – people should join TMC unconditionally and actively work for the people out in the field,” Banerjee said.

Asked if certain rebel MLAs in BJP’s Tripura chapter, who were recently critical of the leadership of CM Biplab Kumar Deb, would be joining his party, the Trinamool leader said the entry of leaders would continue throughout the next several months.

Banerjee also said he visited several party workers’ homes during his visit and felt families of political workers are not given respite in political violence in the last few months in Tripura.

In the national scenario, Banerjee said his party is working to give a tough battle to BJP. However, he denied allegations that TMC’s recent political maneuvering could potentially harm Congress prospects and make way for the return of BJP to power.

“We want to fight BJP politically, tooth and nail. We certainly don’t want to harm Congress. That’s why we didn’t venture into Uttar Pradesh or Punjab. But the fight against BJP can’t indefinitely wait for someone,” he said, in an oblique reference to his party’s allegations of lack of Congress activity.

Trinamool Congress has had three previous attempts to expand party based in Tripura, starting with former Chief Minister Sudhir Ranjan Majumder who started TMC’s state unit in 1999.

Six Congress MLAs shifted camps and joined Trinamool Congress in 2016, only to further shift to BJP a year later. TMC’s rank and file has seen a swell since the party’s win in Bengal earlier in 2021.