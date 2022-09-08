BJP, CPI(M) activists clash in Tripura’s Sepahijala, 10 injured

A clash between the activists of ruling BJP and Opposition CPI(M) left over 10 injured at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, 35 km from the state capital of Agartala.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior officer of Tripura Police, who didn’t wish to be named, said the clashes broke out after a team of CPI(M) party workers finished submitting a deputation to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and were on their way back.

“The clash broke out with another political party (BJP) at Bisgalgarh Officetilla around 3 pm this afternoon. At least 2-3 people were injured and a motorcycle was damaged in the incident. We are yet to get full details of the incident. No case has been filed till now,” the officer informed.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said the clash broke out due to an “unprovoked attack” by BJP cadres at different places. CPIM supporters were stopped on their way back home from the protest demonstration at Bishalgarh and were assaulted, he said. “Our programme ended peacefully and our supporters were assaulted on their way back home. One such assault occurred in front of the Bishalgarh Hospital, which is close to our local party office. Our boys caught 2-3 of them while they were assaulting,” Chaudhury said.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that CPI(M) supporters attacked BJP activists in the area and destroyed vehicles and public property. Sources in the BJP also cited a video clip of CPI(M) supporters smashing a motorcycle of a BJP activist in the area, which later went viral on social media and said the communist party workers attacked BJP activists and people alike using sticks.

Chaudhury later admitted that CPI(M) activists damaged a motorcycle in the “heat of the moment”.

The CPI(M) deputation pertained to a 16-point demand charter to the local administrative officials across the state.