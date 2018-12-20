BJP, Congress clash in Tripura over Cooperative Society polls

The BJP clashed with opposition Congress on Wednesday in Tripura over collecting nomination papers for cooperative body elections. The clashes occurred late evening yesterday at Bagbassa in North Tripura.

Over 90 credit cooperative societies of the state would undergo elections on January 9 next year. The polls were necessitated by an amendment bill of Tripura Cooperative Societies Act which was passed in the winter session of Tripura Assembly held in November.

Dharmanagar Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jyotishman Das Choudhury said that the clashes occurred after an alteration over collection of nomination papers for cooperative society polls between the two parties.

“We were informed that Congress candidates submitted their nomination paper after the deadline expired. A hot alteration between the two parties followed and clashes occurred around 3.00 PM. Some people sustained minor injuries but no complaint has been registered till now. Situation is now under control”, the SDPO said.

Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Nikhil Ranjan Chakraborty informed that the polls are being held under an administrator appointed for each registered credit cooperative society in the state like Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPS) and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS). The administrators were appointed under Section 74 of the Tripura Cooperative Societies Act.

Reacting to the incident, Tripura Pradesh Congress president Tapas Dey said BJP has become desperate after their defeat in assembly election of five states.

“These are desperate attacks. The anti-BJP space in Tripura is with Congress. So, they are trying to silence it with force and create a fear psyche. Their design will not succeed”, he said.

BJP spokesperson Dr. Ashok Sinha denied his party’s role in the clash and said it was outcome of a local skirmish. “This is a local skirmish. Law and order agencies will deal with it. Our party has clear instructions to avoid any sort of violence”, Sinha said.