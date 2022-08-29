BJP confident of winning two-thirds majority in Tripura, says JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda in Agartala Monday expressed confidence of winning a majority in Tripura in the upcoming 2023 assembly elections. He added that people are in favour of his party based on the government’s performance in the industrial, economic, educational, and healthcare sectors, among others.

The BJP supremo, who is on a two-day tour in Tripura, held a series of meetings with state party office bearers, MLAs and members of the tribal council, tribal leaders of his party and ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) Sunday apart from addressing a public gathering at Khumulwng, the headquarters of the Tripura ADC, Monday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference Monday, Nadda said, “We are confident to get two-thirds majority… full-fledged majority, we shall work properly.”

Nadda said he held discussions with party functionaries – from state leaders to frontal wing heads.

“The BJP will come back to power with full strength and will work to provide peace, development with a double-engine government. There is a bright future for the party and the state, no stone will be left unturned to usher in development,” he said.

The BJP chief also said while BJP is running the government in Tripura for around four years, “shadows” of 35 years of Left rule, including 10 years under former Chief Minister Nripen Chakraborty till 1988 and 25 years under former CMs Dasharath Dev and Manik Sarkar till 2018, were still present in the state.

“The shadows of 35 years of Left government are still seen here. Nothing was done for women empowerment, youths were exploited, tribals were ignored,” he said, adding that the Congress-Tripura Upajati Juba Samiti (TUJS) alliance government that ruled Tripura between 1988 and 1993, promoted terrorism and infiltration.

Nadda said connectivity has improved under the BJP regime and Tripura has started to play the role of international gateway to Southeast Asian countries.

Citing progress in women empowerment, poverty alleviation, and education, Nadda said Tripura achieved 30 per cent growth in per capita income under the BJP’s watch and now the state has Rs 1.30 lakh per capita income per annum.

Talking about tribal development, Nadda said the PM Modi-led Union government with help from the World Bank has funded projects worth Rs 1,300 crore to develop connectivity and promote livelihood opportunities of different indigenous communities in the state.

“If we talk of tribals, the first citizen of the country is now a tribal woman… it was done for the first time in Independent India,” he said and claimed the BJP is the only party sensitive enough to genuinely include tribals in the mainstream of national life.

At a mass gathering at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura ADC, Monday afternoon, Nadda said Tripura is progressing to fulfil public aspirations under the BJP-led government and progress of tribals is part of the agenda.

The BJP leader also said tribals from Bru, Chakma, Bhil, Gari, Jamatia among 19 tribal communities in the state can’t be forgotten, since they have contributed to the progress of the nation.

He said BJP’s slogan of ‘atmanirbharta’ or self-reliance is connected to tribal communities as tribals always try to move towards self-reliance wherever they live.

“It’s a matter of pride that the PM has identified the self-reliant character and pride of tribals. The tribal society… bravely stood up to protect the country whenever any assault came on the country. The PM has honoured tribals by choosing a tribal as the president of the country. This is the highest honour in the country for a tribal woman from a common family,” Nadda said.

Nadda also said none of the previous non-BJP governments genuinely thought for the tribals while former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee started the first tribal welfare ministry.

“There are eight tribal ministers in the Union cabinet and five ministers in the state cabinet. We have accepted tribals to be part of the mainstream of Indian life,” the BJP supremo said.

He also said the BJP government started a national institute for tribals for the first time in 75 years and said it means no government till now felt a national institute for tribals was needed.

He cited the introduction of Janajati Gaurav Diwas in the memory of Birsa Munda, withdrawal of AFSPA from different parts of the country, setting up of Ekalavya schools in tribal areas, etc and said: “BJP is the other name of tribal development. A govt (Left) looted tribals and a government is working day and night to develop them.”

Nadda further said, “I’m giving a message to tribals… If development is needed, Narendra Modi is needed. CM Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajeeb Bhattacharya, Deputy CM Jishnu Devvarma, ex-CM Biplab Deb are the ones who are working to reach the benefits of double engine government to tribals.”

He said the BJP is “genuinely working” to include tribals in the mainstream and added that they would continue to work to preserve tribal traditions and culture as well as develop the communities.

Nadda’s public meeting was attended by a few thousand.

This was in contrast to BJP leaders’ initial claim that they were hoping to attract at least 25,000 people to the public meeting.

The BJP later claimed massive violence was unleashed in different parts of the ADC to stop party supporters from turning up at Nadda’s rally.

State BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said a concerted conspiracy was hatched “by a section of people who claim they have absolute control in the hills” to disrupt the BJP chief’s rally at Khumulwng.

“There were attacks on our supporters, vehicles were damaged, blocked in different parts of the state, and were even forced to return. Still many turned up and there were many more trying to enter the rally venue when our party chief was making a speech. We are still collecting details of who all are behind this,” he said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior official of the state police informed that at least 25 persons were injured in scattered incidents of violence in Jirania in West Tripura, Champahowar in Khowai district and Amarendranagar in Sepahijala district.

“Around 25 persons are reported to have been injured. One of them sustained severe head injuries. He is admitted at the trauma centre of GBP Hospital in Agartala. Most of these incidents involved stone pelting at vehicles which were en route to a rally at Khumulwng,” the official said requesting anonymity.

He further informed that though no case was registered yet, complaints were likely to be filed later Monday evening based on local inputs.