Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

BJP chief JP Nadda in Tripura for two-day visit, to meet tribal leaders and ally IPFT, address public meeting

Nadda is scheduled to separately meet BJP office-bearers, state morcha presidents, MLAs, tribal leaders, core committee members and members of the party's tribal ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Nadda was received at the Agartala airport by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other BJP leaders. (Express photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda landed in Agartala Sunday beginning his two-day Tripura visit during which he is scheduled to take stock of the party affairs and meet party leaders and allies, apart from addressing a public meeting at the state’s tribal council and attending other programmes.

Nadda was received at the Agartala airport by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other BJP leaders. He listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ at the airport in presence of his party colleagues and interacted with them before moving to the state guest house.

Party insiders say his visit has a particular interest in taking stock of the BJP’s performance and acceptance in the tribal areas. Nadda is scheduled to separately meet BJP office-bearers, state morcha presidents, MLAs, tribal leaders, core committee members and members of the party’s tribal ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) later Sunday.

His Tripura visit, which comes on the heels of a visit by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, is considered crucial. Bhagwat had met royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and his mother ‘Rajmata’ Bibhu Kumari Devi at the palace of erstwhile Manikya monarchs in Agartala,

On the second day of his visit, the BJP chief is scheduled to visit the Tripurasundari temple at Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 km from Agartala, and offer puja. BJP office secretary Samarendra Deb earlier informed that the party chief would participate in ‘ ‘mangala arati rituals there, accompanied by Saha and Dev Varma.

Nadda is scheduled to interact with the media back in Agartala later in the day, and join a ‘Jananati Janasabha’ at Khumulwng, headquarters of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (ADC), 20 km from Agartala. The BJP has internally set a target of 25,000 people for the gathering. Nadda will return to Delhi from Agartala Monday evening.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 01:47:42 pm
