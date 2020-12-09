Tripura crisis: BJP chief asks CM Biplab to cancel December 13 public meeting

Tripura CM Biplab Deb (File)

With party president J P Nadda stepping in to resolve the internal crisis in the Tripura unit of the BJP, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been asked to cancel the public meeting he has announced on Tuesday.

Sources in the BJP both Nadda and national secretary in charge of Tripura Vinod Sonkar spoke to Deb Tuesday night. “After the discussions it was decided that the Chief Minister will not hold any meetings. There is no threat to his leadership in the state and he will continue to serve the people of Tripura as chief minister. Let the organisation handle the issues in the party,” Sonkar told The Indian Express

Sources said the national leadership will continue its efforts to iron out the differences in the party.

The developments took an ugly turn on Sunday when Sonkar visited the state for the first time after he took charge, a group of partymen raised slogans against Deb. The Chief Minister’s associates had alleged that the protest was organised by his rival in the party Sudip Deb Barman. Barman and some of the MLAs had come to Delhi to meet national leaders in October with a demand to change the chief minister.

After Sunday’s incident Deb addressed a press conference and announced that he would seek “people’s mandate” on December 13 at a public rally and had urged people to show their support to him.

