Biplab Deb gives ‘triple S’ formula to strengthen BJP in Tripura

In an effort to strengthen the BJP party organisation amid talks of rebellion, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has urged his leaders and workers to follow the ‘triple S’ formula – ‘sambad’ (dialogue), ‘swabhab’ (nature) and ‘sadachar’ (good behaviour).

“If you all follow the triple S formula, BJP will be in power for long time. We will not be defeated by anyone,” Deb said on Monday.

Explaining ‘triple S’, Deb said party workers have to be good listeners, need to stress on positive discussions, and also verify if a news is correct or fake.

Apart from this, party workers should stress on their speech, behaviour and nature.

Amid criticism from the Opposition that some first-time MLAs who have become ministers are inexperienced, Deb said, “From whom should we take advice, the thieves? We had to put one of their former ministers and former chief secretary in jail. We are fortunate that we didn’t have to undergo such experiences.”

The CM said the BJP’s government formation in Tripura was “historic”.

“We have most of the village panchayats, panchayat samities and zilla parishads with us. We didn’t have any of these before coming to power in 2018. Within a short period, we became the ruling party from an Opposition party. We came to power by winning people’s hearts, unlike the CPM, which formed the government through the backdoor,” he said.

Deb said the BJP government has succeeded in increasing the monthly income of farmers. “Farmers used to earn Rs6,080 monthly on an average under the last government. Now, they earn Rs11,096 monthly on an average,” said the CM.

Deb’s Triple S formula comes after BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh’s visit to Tripura earlier this month. Soon after the visit, the party’s state chief Dr. Manik Saha had said any differences that might have existed among the leaders were “100 per cent sorted out”.

Santhosh had come to Tripura amid murmurings of discontent in the state unit against Biplab Deb, from the camp of former health minister Sudip Roy Barman.

Barman and five other legislators had even gone to New Delhi last year to talk to BJP president JP Nadda. In July last year, a group of BJP supporters had raised ‘Biplab Hataao, BJP Bachaao’ slogans during party in-charge of Tripura Vinod Sonkar’s ‘prabaas’ at Agartala.