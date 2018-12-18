BJP to win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in Northeast, says Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday claimed BJP would win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the Northeast in 2019 general elections and form the government at the Centre for a second term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a thumping majority. Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters, Sonowal said with the defeat of the Grand Old Party in Mizoram, the northeast region had now become “Congress-mukt”.

Advertising

Asked if BJP’s poll debacle in Assembly elections of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram would affect their Lok Sabha prospects, Sonowal said, “People will vote for BJP for good governance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be PM again. There is no doubt about it”.

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict that ruled out a court-monitored probe on Rafale deal, Sonowal said the judgment had proven Congress-sponsored lies against BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“The Supreme Court verdict has proven that Rahul Gandhi and his associates were spreading lies about central government. There was a typographical error and the Central government has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court for correction. I strongly demand Rahul Gandhi to seek apology before the nation and disclose his sources of misinformation campaign”, Sonowal said.

Advertising

He also claimed Congress governments were involved in corruption since the time of Jawaharlal Nehru and it continued under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“This party (Congress) got opportunity to rule the nation for more than five decades but they proved to be the most corrupt party in the country. Right from Pandit Nehru regime till the last Manmohan Singh regime, if you go through the history of Congress, then in every tenure you will discover corrupt practices, either in this deal or that deal”, Sonowal claimed.

Sonowal’s Tripura trip is part of a previous announcement by BJP president Amit Shah where he said that BJP CMs would visit other states to hold 70 press conferences about Rafale deal in different parts of the country.