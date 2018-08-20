Biplab Kumar Deb: Vajpayee’s ashes would be brought to Tripura, immersed in major rivers

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb termed Vajpayee as the “greatest leader” of BJP. (File) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb termed Vajpayee as the “greatest leader” of BJP. (File)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said he would bring the ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from New Delhi and have BJP ‘karyakartas’ wash them in major rivers of Tripura as a sign of respect to the departed leader.

Speaking to reporters after an event on Sunday evening, Deb said Vajpayee was the “greatest leader” of Bharatiya Janata Party and “his loss is irreplaceable”. “We shall bring his remains to Tripura. BJP Karyakartas will wash them in River Gomati, Howrah and all major rivers of the state as respect to his soul,” Deb said.

Tripura has ten major rivers including Gomati, Howrah, Manu, Juri, Dhalai, Khowai, Muhuri, Feni, Juri and Deo apart from few local streams and rivulets.

The chief minister also said that his party has decided to hold a month-long series of events to commemorate the late former prime minister. These events would be held at booth level to spread the message of his life and teachings to the last person, he said.

The CM said he has already organized a meeting with booth-level workers from Banamalipur assembly constituency – his home turf — to oversee the observances there. Other MLAs and party mandal leaders were also asked to follow the suit.

Vajpayee breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on August 16. Biplab Deb reached out to New Delhi to pay last respects to the departed leader along with chiefs of different states and senior BJP leaders.

“Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a statesman beyond any comparison who selflessly dedicated his life for the development of our nation. Under his able leadership, BJP grew spectacularly across the country….Vajpayee ji held a special place in his heart for the North-East region,” Deb had said after Vajpayee’s death.

