Crime rate against women gone down after BJP came to power, claims Tripura CM Debraj Deb

Attributing drug abuse as the main reason for crimes against women in Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday claimed such crimes have gone down ever since his government came to power due to the heavy crackdown on drugs.

Speaking at the inaugural event of International Womens’ Day at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here today, CM Deb claimed a majority of violence against women were found to have occurred after the usage of drugs.

“It is very tough for us to reduce number of crimes and violence against women. Drug abuse is the main reason of violence against women. However, womenfolk of Tripura supported us in our fight against drugs,” Deb said. He blamed the previous Left Front government for not taking effective steps to protect women against gender crimes.

“Violence against women was very high previously. But after the new government was formed, the figures have gone down by 7 per cent. We shall be satisfied only after all crimes against women are eradicated,” he said.

Deb claimed crimes and violence against women would come down to zero after five years of his government, adding that India is the only country where women are respected.

Speaking about women empowerment through government schemes, he said, “Ever since coming to power in 2014, the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi started working to empower all women. All the schemes implemented in the new government’s regime are aimed at women.”

The Chief Minister also said his government has sought to empower women by granting 10 percent reservation in the Department of Home. In order to grant them better benefits, he said that bicycles were being distributed to 9th standard girl students and cooking gas connection were being provided to 2,15,000 beneficiaries with social security pension.