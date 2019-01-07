Tripura: CM Biplab Deb to continue as BJP state president till August

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has been granted an extension for the post of BJP state president till the end of Parliament election process, the BJP state general secretary Pratima Bhowmik said today.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala, the BJP state general secretary said that BJP supremo Amit Shah agreed to extend Deb’s tenure as state president till August 31 this year.

Biplab Kumar Deb, hails from Jamjuri village in Gomati district, his father Hirudhan Deb was a local leader of Jana Sangha. After graduating from a government degree college at Udaipur, Biplab moved to Delhi and was trained by RSS leaders like Krishna Gopal Sharma and Gobinda Acharya. He returned to Tripura in 2015 as convener of ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’, a party organizational campaign.

Deb was named state president of BJP on January 06, 2016. His 3-year tenure ended Saturday. However, Pratima Bhowmik and Rajeev Bhattacharjee, both general secretaries of the party in Tripura, appealed Amit Shah to give him an extension since Lok Sabha polls are drawing close.

“We have seen a rumour in our state about change in BJP state president since last 9-10 months. We have always said that Chief Minister and state president are the same people. However, we discussed the issue with national president Amit Shah yesterday during his tour in Tripura. He has agreed that Deb will stay as state president will August 31, 2019. This is good news for us”, Bhowmik said.

On a different issue, Pratima Bhowmik today criticized Left trade union CITU for taking the lead in nationwide trade union strike to be held on January 08, 09. She appealed all employees and workers in government, semi-government and private organizations of the state to reject the strike call and assured her party would take responsibility for any damage of vehicles incurred during the strike hours

“We shall take responsibility for damage. We also appeal the government to take responsibility”, she told reporters.