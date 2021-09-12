Tripura CM inaugurates new hospital building in Sabroom, promises more development in the region

Inaugurating a new building of the Sub-Divisional Hospital at Sabroom, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the state’s southernmost town is awaiting the completion of a host of other development projects including a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), an Integrated Check Post, a logistics hub near the Indo-Bangladesh border and the Indo-Bangla Maitri Setu. Built at a cost of Rs 13.5 crore, the new building has increased the hospital’s capacity to 100 beds.

Joined by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, local MLA Shankar Roy and others, the chief minister said his government is working on a Rs 80-crore project under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop the border township. “Sabroom was deprived of development for long. Our government is working to infuse holistic development for all here,” he said.

Deb, who also holds the health portfolio, outlined his government’s commitment to provide quality healthcare services and said a specialist doctor has been posted at the new hospital building. He added that 256 doctors have been recruited in the Tripura Health Services in the last 39 days. The chief minister also visited different units of the hospital and laid the foundation stone for an oxygen plant in the complex.

Later, Deb and the Union minister participated in an event of the Sabroom Nagar Panchayat and distributed sewing machines to 34 women and bicycles to 25 others as part of state-sponsored welfare schemes. Wheelchairs and Ayushman Bharat cards were also distributed to beneficiaries.