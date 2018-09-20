Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Biplab Deb seeks central help to pay employees at par with 7th CPC

The previous government, the CM said, had left a burden of Rs 1200 crore as loan making it difficult to carry forward the development projects and meet the people's aspirations.

By: PTI | Agartala | Published: September 20, 2018 3:04:49 pm
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, central pay commission, 7th central pay commission, CPC for Tripura govt employees, Arun Jaitley, Tripura, Northeast, indian Express Chief Minister Biplab Deb sought the special monetary assistance from the Centre to offer salary to government employees at par with the recommendations of 7th central pay commission. (File)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has sought special assistance of Rs 1500 crore from the Centre to offer salary to government employees at par with the recommendations of 7th central pay commission, an official said on Thursday.

Deb, who is currently in New Delhi, met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday and sought the assistance for two lakh employees and pensioners of the state, said officer on special duty to the chief minister’s secretariat Sanjoy Mishra here.

Deb said the union finance minister had taken the matter positively.

The previous government, he said, had left a burden of Rs 1200 crore as loan making it difficult to carry forward the development projects and meet the people’s aspirations.

Deb also sought Jaitley’s intervention to ensure speedy release of Rs 358.70 crore to complete 81 ongoing projects. Jaitley assured him that he would look into the matter.

