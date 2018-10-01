One of PM Modi’s brothers drives auto, another runs grocery store, says Tripura CM

TRIPURA CHIEF Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, no stranger to controversial comments, has now said that one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brothers drives an auto-rickshaw while another runs a grocery store.
In a video that has emerged of Deb’s speech on Saturday in Agartala on the occasion of “Parakram Parv” — marking the second anniversary of the surgical strike operation — he is purportedly saying in Bengali, “He has an old mother, but he does not keep her at the PM House. He has a brother who still drives an auto.”
Praising the PM, Deb says, “He [Modi] has been the Prime Minister for four years and before this he was a chief minister for 13 years, but still one of his brothers runs a grocery store while another drives an auto. His mother still lives in a 10X12 house. Is there any other PM in the world like this?”
Deb adds that he too belongs to a “poor family”. He then goes on to promise that Tripura would be a ‘model state’ in the next three years.
For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App