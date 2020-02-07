Biplab Deb meets Israeli ambassador, discusses agriculture, surveillance technology

Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka with Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. Photo/@BJPBiplab Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka with Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb. Photo/@BJPBiplab

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Thursday met Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka in New Delhi on potential areas of cooperation between Tripura and Israel including on security and high surveillance systems.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said Deb also discussed water and irrigation management, food processing, agriculture and ground water management as well as cultural and tourism promotions.

Malka expressed his interest towards Tripura and agreed to visit the state along with a team from Israel for further deliberations, the statement added.

Happy to have met @IsraelinIndia ambassador @DrRonMalka in New Delhi. During our talks we held discussions on water & irrigation, Security, Food processing & packaging, Agricultural increase, Cultural & spiritual tourism He expressed interest towards Tripura & will visit soon. pic.twitter.com/lBmfM8geJf — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) February 6, 2020

On the dearth of irrigation and its adverse impact on farm productivity, Deb said techniques available with Israel in the fields of agriculture and water planning could prove helpful for the state.

While Deb and Malka discussed security and high-end surveillance, the statement did not share details. Tripura shares an 856-km international border with Bangladesh and parts of it remain unfenced. High end surveillance could prove helpful for more effective border management, a senior official, said.

