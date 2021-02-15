Biplab Deb jokes about BJP expanding base to Nepal, Sri Lanka; Tripura unit comes out in support

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb joked that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has plans of expanding the party base overseas, especially in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Addressing a party event in Agartala on Sunday, Deb said Union Home Minister Amit Shah once joked during a meeting with the party leaders in Tripura about expanding the party in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Shah was BJP national president that time, Deb said, adding that his visionary leadership transformed BJP into the largest political party in the world, beating the communist party.

“We were talking at state guest house in Agartala, when Ajay Jamwal said that most of the states have BJP in power. Amit Shah replied that Nepal and Sri Lanka are left. We need to win there as well,” said Deb and burst out laughing. In reference to upcoming polls in different states including Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Deb said that the BJP would come to power in both the states.

“There will be neither CPM nor Congress in Kerala anymore. Narendra Modi is going there and Amit Shah has already reached there. In Tamil Nadu too, we will form next government. There will be no government other than BJP, “said Deb.

Though Deb’s comments were made in jest, the Tripura BJP said he has spoken the truth about party’s long-term ideological ambitions.

“We started work to extend our Indian philosophy and culture to different countries since long. We never consider poll contest as our primary aim. We are considering to win, people everywhere,” BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

Claiming the Congress party and Communist party has global presence, like the Nepali Congress and Communist parties in different nations, Bhattacharya questioned why BJP’s ideology can’t be spread worldwide.

“We believe the Indian culture, philosophy are the best and we want to spread it to other countries. We don’t work for political ambitions alone. Biplab Deb said the exact same thing. What’s wrong in that?” he said.

Congress veteran leader and state vice-president Tapas De said no one should interfere in the internal affairs of other countries as both Nepal and Sri Lanka are sovereign countries.

CPM leaders were not available to comment on Deb’s statement.