Biplab Deb ‘confident’ of BJP winning Tripura again: Modiji not just a name but a belief

After results of five Assembly polls became clear on Thursday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the BJP, which is set to return to power in four states, would repeat the performance in Tripura in 2023.

“Modiji is not just a name but a belief. And people live with the belief. When there is Modi, there is victory. There was a government before and there is also a government today. But there is only a difference in the mindset. I hope that people will see similar results in the coming Assembly polls,” Deb told reporters.

Referring to the saffron party’s win in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, Deb said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and working style had been reflected in the election results.

Later Pratima Bhoumik, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, also said the results would influence the election in the state as well. “Based on the current situation in Tripura, BJP will single-handedly secure 50-plus seats and return to office in the state. We have not so far started any discussions with any allies for the polls,” she said.