Bihar youth arrested in Tripura for suspected involvement in arms racket

A 20-year-old Bihar youth was arrested in Tripura’s West district after police chased a group of suspected arms smugglers, the police has said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Officer-in-charge if New Capital Complex police station Subimal Barman informed that the police conducted a raid at Goalabasti area in the outskirts of Agartala City on Tuesday, based on information about a purported arms smuggling racket, and chased a few boys suspected to be involved in it.

While two boys fled the scene, they dropped an empty magazine and four grams of heroin, police said. Vikas Kumar, 20, was arrested and was charged under section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Arms Act.

Vikas, who hails from Vaishali district of Bihar, was produced before a local court, which sent him to police remand for a day. In a second court order issued yesterday, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days, where he is currently being interrogated.

“We suspect he is involved in an illegal arms trade racket, connecting Bihar and Tripura. We are searching for the absconding duo”, the official said.

Earlier in June, 2019, Tripura Police made a major breakthrough by busting an arms racket at Kalacherra, a remote tribal village in South Tripura district, where a group of arms smugglers were trying to make their own countrymade weapons beside selling smuggled ones. Three countrymade guns, 23 cartridges of AK 47, 167 empty cartridges of .9 mm pistols, 5 empty cartridges of SLR, one welding machine and some sophisticated tool boxes for making these arms and ammunitions were recovered.

Apart from a series of illegal small arms recoveries in the last few years, a youth was apprehended at Agartala Railway Station with three pistols and 500 rounds of live ammunition in February, 2018, barely few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tripura to address a poll rally at Sonamura in Sipahijala district.