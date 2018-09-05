Banned insurgents issue extortion notices in Tripura’s bordering villages

Shortly after the 72nd Independence Day, outlawed insurgent outfit – National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) issued extortion notices in three villages close to the Indo-Bangla international border in Dhalai district, 130 Km from here.

The notices reached chairmen of East Potacherra, Raima and Boalkhali Village Committees in Raishyabari Rural Development Block last evening, officer-in-charge of Raishyabari police station Suleiman Reang told media.

Asked about the issue, Assistant Inspector General of Police Smriti Ranjan Das admitted that police has received such complaints from the villages. The investigation is going on, Das told reporters.

The official also said that few hideouts of banned insurgents are still active in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh. The Border Security Forces (BSF) was alerted over the situation and Tripura Police has intensified patrolling in the bordering areas.

“There are reports of tribal farmers crossing the border to gather firewood. The insurgents hand over extortion notices to such farmers who are asked to deliver them to the target. We are cautious”, the official said.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura was formed on March 12, 1989 with Dhananjoy Reang as its self-styled chairman. Reang was later expelled from NLFT in 1993 and Nayanbasi Jamatia became leader of the faction. In another split in 2001, a faction led by one Biswamohan Debbarma emerged. NLFT was outlawed in 1997 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and later under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

