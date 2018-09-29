Bangladesh resumes fish supply to Tripura after spat between traders resolved

The prices in Tripura markets would take a day or two to completely return to normal since the distribution of the supplies would take some time. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Representational Image) The prices in Tripura markets would take a day or two to completely return to normal since the distribution of the supplies would take some time. (Express photo by Partha Paul/Representational Image)

Twenty-five days after Bangladeshi traders stopped exporting fish to Tripura due to hooliganism at Agartala-Akhaura International Check Post (ICP), export supplies resumed normalcy on Saturday morning after a meeting of export-import traders from both countries on Friday night.

Speaking to reporters, Agartala-Akhaura Export-Import trader Sangh Khokan Bhowmik said that a large consignment of Rohu, Katla, Pabda, prawn and Bhetki fishes were imported through the ICP today.

“The supply of fish which came from Bangladesh today is sufficient. I don’t think there will be any crisis of fish in markets of the state,” Khokan said.

Bangladeshi traders stopped exporting fish to Tripura after 10 thousand kg fish was rendered useless on loaded trucks near the ICP on September 4. A group of goons demanded “hefty illegal tax” from them, negotiations failed and the entire bulk of fish worth $ 26,000 decomposed.

Stoppage of fish import though Agartala-Akhaura ICP incurred an estimated ‘business loss’ of over Rs 8 crores.

The state BJP government took stock of the situation and arranged for a meeting to resolve the crisis. Last evening, a group of 7 export-import traders from Akhaura in Bangladesh came to join a meeting chaired by BJP state general secretary Pratima Bhowmik.

“A meeting of export-import businessmen of both countries was held yesterday. The problem was resolved after BJP general secretary Pratima Bhowmik intervened. Traders from both sides of the border have agreed to supply fishes,” the Export-Import Sangh leader said.

Adhir Das, a fish trader at Battala market here said this afternoon that prices have slumped due to fresh supplies. However, the prices would take a day or two to completely return to normal since the distribution of the supplies would take some time.

Das told earlier this week that Rohu fish, which was being sold at a normal price of Rs 150 per kg was now selling at Rs 250-300 per kg. Price of Katla fishes also scaled up from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per Kg. Prices of prawns and shrimps jumped to Rs. 600 or more, depending on size and quality from a standard rate of Rs 500 per kilo.

Samiran Das, a fish trader at Maharani Tulsibati market in Agartala, said that he expects prices to come down after the new supplies from Bangladesh.

“We had supplies from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and other states. But people of Agartala prefer fishes from Bangladesh. Since new supplies have come, we hope to be able to charge less now,” he said.

