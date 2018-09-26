Ban on two rebel outfits in Tripura likely to continue

Two rebel outfits in Tripura, formed in 1990 with the objective of “expulsion of all foreigners who entered the state after 1956”, will be slapped with a fresh ban under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following a review by the Centre, officials said.

The All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were banned in 1997.

A senior government official said, “Both NLFT and ATTF are active. Their debarment was to expire on October 2, ahead of which inputs were sought from the state government and security agencies. During a review it was decided to continue with their ban under UAPA.”

The ATTF and NLFT were banned by the home ministry in April 1997 following large-scale ethnic riots involving tribals and non-tribals in Khowai subdivision, in which both the outfits intervened on behalf of the tribals. The groups have been dormant since AFSPA was revoked by the Manik Sarkar government in 2015. AFSPA had been imposed in Tripura in 1997 after a spate of killings and kidnappings by the NLFT.

After the BJP-IPFT government came to power last year, there were demands to lift the ban on the two outfits, and the issue was due for a review later this month. However, security agencies pointed out that members of NLFT were suspected to be involved in extortion and cases had been registered against them.

Tripura shares more than 850 km of boundary with Bangladesh. Last month, NLFT reportedly issued extortion notices in three villages close to the Indo-Bangla border in Dhalai district, 130 km from Tripura. The police have launched a probe into the matter.

“The NLFT and ATTF are equipped with sophisticated weapons and have expertise and training in explosives handling largely due to their link with ISI. The Chittagong Hill Tracts are a haven and training ground for militants,” said Tripura Police.

A recent assessment by intelligence agencies claimed that some hideouts of banned insurgents were still active in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh. The BSF was alerted and Tripura Police has intensified patrolling in bordering areas. “There are reports of tribal farmers crossing the border to gather firewood. Insurgents hand over extortion notices to such farmers, who are asked to deliver them to the target,” the official added.

According to the home ministry, no incidents of violence or kidnapping involving the two outfits were reported in 2016-17.

