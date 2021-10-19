Attacks on minorities in Bangladesh part of conspiracy to damage relations with India: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday expressed concern at purported attacks on religious minorities in neighbouring Bangladesh and said he feels these are part of a concerted conspiracy to damage the India-Bangladesh relations.

At least six people were killed and hundreds injured in communal violence and mayhem that took place during the Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh last week.

Speaking to reporters at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport this morning, Deb said: “Indo-Bangla friendship is no less than an example to the world. These things are being done as part of a conspiracy to damage that example. We severely condemn these incidents. We are confident that the Bangladesh administration will take strict action on these incidents”.

Terming the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh “concerning”, “painful” and “shameful”, the CM said fundamentalist forces hatched a conspiracy to attack cultural and religious institutions during Durga Puja and after it.

“A person arrested by the Bangladeshi administration for these incidents has links with a fundamentalist organisation. Since it is already proven, why are there attacks on minority communities there? It is clear that these attacks are planned as part of a conspiracy”, he said.

Deb, who shares close personal connection with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, said, “Indo-Bangla relation isn’t something new. Earlier too, some conspirators wanted to damage the relations with India. Those people are doing these things. But the common people of Bangladesh are not like this. The Bangladesh PM has a good relation with us. I’m sure the Bangladesh administration will take all necessary steps”.

Deb was away to Jodhpur to pay last respects to the mother of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and returned to Agartala this morning.

Meanwhile, more civil societies of Tripura have met Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner at Agartala Jobayed Hosen and sought strict action on perpetrators of alleged violence on religious minorities in Bangladesh. Tripura Janajagaran Mancha, an Agartala-based civil society, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to assistant high commissioner Hosen seeking worthy punishment for the fundamentalist forces behind the attacks on minorities and proper steps to protect the life and property of the latter.

Tripura shares an 856-km long international border with Bangladesh and is practically surrounded by the country on three sides. The tiny state hosted 16 lakh refugees during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, at a time when its own population was only 15 lakhs.