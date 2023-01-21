Days after attack on Congress, Tripura Opposition parties hold rally against poll violence

Under the banner of “Secular Democratic Forces”, seven Opposition parties held a rally in Agartala against poll violence and submitted a memorandum to chief electoral officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte on Saturday demanding stricter action.

In their first joint rally, workers of the Congress, CPM, CPI, Revolutionary Socialist Party, All India Forward Bloc, CPI (ML) and the Tripura People’s Party started walking from near Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan and covered all major streets of the state capital. They carried the tricolour and raised the slogan “my vote, my right”.

The rally took place a few days after over 40 Congress leaders and workers including state in-charge Ajay Kumar were injured in violence blamed on the ruling BJP.

A nine-member delegation from the parties submitted their demands to Gitte after the rally. “We came here on behalf of the people to raise their voice and restore their rights. Taking into account the ruling party’s malpractices, the Election Commission has initiated a mission for zero poll violence. But recent incidents suggest that BJP leaders and ministers are challenging the commission’s resolve,” CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhary told reporters after meeting the top election official.

The communist leader alleged a minister’s involvement in Wednesday’s violence at Majlishpur in West Tripura district and said that the delegation had raised all the issues.

Asked if he was satisfied with the top election official’s assurances, Chaudhary said, “We will be satisfied on the day when these criminals are booked as per law and the administration takes action. These crimes perpetrated under the aegis of leaders and ministers need to be addressed. If they are acted upon, the people will get a message that the administration is creating a level playing field. We do not want any favour. We want everyone to be able to vote for whoever they wish.”

Senior Congress leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman sounded hopeful about the commission’s intervention. “We are happy that the EC took some action. A lot of violence happened, posing a direct challenge to the commission’s assurance of zero poll violence. So we gathered today not for any political activity but to honour people’s aspirations,” he said. “Goons may attack but the CEO assured that he would take necessary steps against those involved.”

While the Opposition said there had been over 54 incidents of poll violence, the commission said they had received 14 complaints and resolved eight of them.

The BJP has said that it believes in democracy and rejected the allegations of violence. “These are baseless and concocted lies of the Opposition parties. Our workers are busy spreading the message of development. We just had our Jan Vishwas Ratha Yatra and people are very happy. We do not have time for violence,” BJP state president Rajeeb Bhattacharjee recently told reporters.