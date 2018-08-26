Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes immersed across seven rivers of Tripura

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and others immerse ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in River Haora in Agartala on Sunday. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and others immerse ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in River Haora in Agartala on Sunday.

Former Prime Mininster Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes were immersed in seven rivers across eight districts of Tripura on Sunday as a part of the nationwide ‘Kalash Yatra’ to pay respect to the deceased BJP leader. Speaking to reporters, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, said ashes of the deceased leader were immersed in rivers of the state Sunday. A ‘Mahayajna’ was also organised to pray for his soul and for the betterment of society.

“Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not only a premier. He was a true statesman and worked extensively for the nation. This (Mahayajna) is the tradition of India. I believe our society and country will get strength from this”, Deb said.

BJP General secretary Pratima Bhowmik brought the ‘asthi kalash’ from New Delhi to Agartala on August 23. The kalash (urn) was handed over to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, who joined a rally before bringing the ashes to BJP headquarters here. The remains of Vajpayee were then distributed among party workers from all eight districts.

“These ashes were immersed in River Gomati in Sipahijala and Gomati districts, River Haora in West Tripura, River Khowai in Khowai district, Deo in Dhalai district, Manu in Unakoti district, Kakri in North Tripura and Muhuri in South Tripura districts”, Bhowmik told indianexpress.com.

Tripura has ten major rivers including Gomati, Howrah, Manu, Juri, Dhalai, Khowai, Muhuri, Feni, Juri and Deo apart from few local streams and rivulets.

Speaking about the ‘Mahayajna’ Sunday, Biplab Deb said that holy pyres help battle pollution. “Mahayajna helps to combat pollution in public life. The pyre was organised to make the principles of Vajpayee reach among the masses”, the CM added.

