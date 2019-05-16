Thunderstorm in Tripura: At least 32 houses damaged, communication distrupted

At least 382 houses were damaged on Wednesday as thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds hit several parts of Tripura. An official from the state disaster control room informed that damage assessment is still being done at distant parts of the state. However, current reports suggest 382 houses were damaged, which include 40 fully damaged dwelling houses in West Tripura district.

Advertising

A report from the State Emergency Operation Centre revealed that West Tripura district was worst hit among the eight districts of Tripura during the thunderstorms yesterday.

Communication was disrupted in different parts of Agartala city and adjoining areas.

An official from the local Meteorological Department informed that gusty winds at 56 Km per hour speed blew over Tripura on Wednesday night, accompanied by thunderstorm, which is typical to this part of the year. These seasonal storms or Norwesters are locally called as ‘Kaalboishakhi’.

Advertising

“Though there was no squall formation, winds blew at 56 Km per hour. We recorded 19.9 mm average rainfall across the state yesterday. Our forecast says the state is likely to have partly cloudy sky and rainfall or thundershower at 5-60 Km Per hour is very likely to occur in some areas”, the Met official told.

Earlier in May 04, Tripura sounded alert along with several other states for cyclonic storm ‘Fani’. Though the cyclonic storm didn’t do much damage, Tripura sustained massive damage last year due to heavy downpour and thunderstorm last year as over 40 thousand people were forced to take shelter in relief camps due to floods.

The flood conditions were triggered since water level in River Howrah, Khowai, Gomati and Katakhal canal exceeded safety limits. The state government announced to construct a series of small dams on Baramura Range to control unchecked rainwater flow into rivers in the plains, which, in turn, inundated large tracts of land in 2018.