Ahead of Assembly polls, Tripura announces 12% DA hike for govt employees; wage hike for DRW, MRW, contingent and part-time workers

The Tripura government Tuesday announced a 12 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners. It also hiked wages of daily-rated workers (DRW), monthly-rated workers (MRW), contingent and part-time workers by 50 per cent. The BJP regime’s decision comes just two months ahead of the Legislative Assembly polls in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat in Agartala, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said the move would incur an additional expenditure of Rs 1,440 crore per annum on the state exchequer and benefit 1,04,600 regular employees and 80,800 pensioners of the state.

CM Dr Saha said 8,600 DRW, contingent, monthly-rated and part-time workers will benefit from the move as the approximate monthly wages of these categories of workers would have “almost doubled” in the last five years.

He cited the wage hike for DRW grade-D workers and said their pay was hiked to Rs 10,010 from Rs 5,148 as of 2017, effecting a nearly double wage.

“The decisions of DA, DR release and wage hike will incur an additional cost of Rs 120 crore per month and Rs 1,440 crore per annum for the state exchequer,” the chief minister said.

The DA benefits will be in retrospective effect from December 1 and reflected in the salary next year, the chief minister said.

Salary hikes of employees by granting the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) and the clearance of pending DA were among the crucial promises by the BJP before the 2018 Assembly elections.

Soon after the BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) government assumed office in March 2018, it announced 7th CPC benefits for state government employees and announced 3 per cent DA. Four years later, in August this year, it announced a 5 per cent DA hike.

With the announcement of a 12 percent hike, state government employees will now be short of the DA and DR of central government employees only by 9 per cent.

DRW Grade-C workers will get a hiked wage of Rs 422 instead of Rs 270 per day, affecting a cumulative monthly wage of Rs 10,920 per month instead of Rs 7,020.

DRW (technical) workers, who used to be paid Rs 280 per day or Rs 7,280 per month, will now receive Rs 430 per day, amounting to a cumulative pay of Rs 11,180 per month.

Those under Group-D segment among the DRW will get a hiked pay of Rs 385 per day compared to their previous daily wage of Rs 284.40, effectively raising their monthly wage to Rs 10,010 per month from Rs 6,458.

Wages of permanent labourers will be hiked from Rs 6,718.40 per month to Rs 10,270. MRW Group-D workers will get a hiked monthly fixed pay of Rs 11,380 from the previous wage of Rs 7,344 per month.

The salary of head priests at temples has been hiked to Rs 12,980 per month from the previous pay of Rs 8,944. Executives will get 12,690 per month from the previous pay of Rs 8,654 per month.

PTW who work for four hours a day will now get Rs 9,000 salary per month instead of Rs 5,900. PTWs engaged for three hours per day will get a hiked wage of Rs 8,670 per month instead of Rs 5,670. Similarly, PTWs hired for 2 hours per day will get Rs 8,450 per month, up from Rs 5,450.

Village chowkidars’ salary was hiked from Rs 6,700 to Rs 10,100 per month. ‘School mothers’, who used to receive a salary of Rs 4,850 per month, will now get Rs 8,450.

Priests, Chantai (tribal priests), principal Chandipathak, cooks, and pujaris in state-supported temples will get Rs 10,500 per month instead of Rs 6,990 in the previous wage composition. Gardeners, guards, senior sweepers, cleaners etc. will get a hiked wage of Rs 9,140 per month instead of Rs 5,940.

Adult literacy teachers under the social welfare and social education department will get Rs 6,420 per month instead of 4,181.60.

Part-time instructors under the adult literacy programme and community health guides will get Rs 6,310 per month instead of Rs 4,071.60.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also in charge of the finance department, said the BJP-IPFT coalition government came to power in 2018 and started working meticulously to bring down the budget deficit within fiscal responsibility and budget management (FRBM) limitations.

While the government claims to have reached a better fiscal position compared to 2018 when it took over from the erstwhile Left Front government, the budget estimates placed by Dev Varma in March this year doubled capital expenditure to Rs 5,285 crore whilst displaying a deficit of Rs 5,69.52 crore. The government did not provide details on how it planned to bridge the deficit, except saying it would strictly follow fiscal management and adhere to the FRBM guidelines.

While different top government functionaries, including Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, purportedly blamed a dearth of funds for not recruiting graduate teachers among other claims of fund shortage, Finance Minister Dev Varma Tuesday said providing DA to employees and higher wages to government workers needed “art of managing finance, courage and a vision.”

“This government wants maximum benefit to maximum people. Whether it is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or social benefits – we want to give maximum benefit to the maximum number of people. We have proven it again here. The expenditure of Rs 1,440 crore per annum is a big move. It will go to employees and rotate in the market. Though we have a fund shortage, we are still giving it since we want to make it a benchmark for employees,” he said.