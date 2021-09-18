Days after purported assault on BDOs, Tripura DMs seek security for field level officers

Three days after a Tripura Block Development Officer (BDO) was allegedly assaulted while on duty, two district magistrates in Tripura have written to superintendents of police concerned to ensure security to the field level officers including BDOs, Deputy Collectors and Magistrates while on duty.

The request came after BDO of Poangbari in South district of Tripura, Vaijayanta Sarkar, was purportedly assaulted by some miscreants on September 15 while working on the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Speaking to reporters, the police said that they have arrested five persons involved in the incident. “They are in judicial custody till September 27,” Manubazar officer in-charge Shibu Chandra Dey informed this evening.

Condemning the incident, Sepahijala district magistrate Vishwasree B and Unakoti district magistrate UK Chakma have written to the district police officers concerned to provide sufficient police protection whenever required to their block level officers and deputy magistrates as they are engaged in field work.

“You are requested to provide sufficient security to the BDOs and DCMs through the concerned SDPOs and OCs for confidence of the field level officers…,” Vishwasree wrote in her letter to Sepahijala Superintendent of Police, Krishnendu Chakraborty.

“….your personal attention is drawn with a special request to provide adequate security to the BDOs and DCMs through the concerned SDPOs and OCs as and when requested, so that safety and security for these field level officers are ensured while discharging government duty,” Chakma wrote to Unakoti district Police Superintendent, Ratiranjan Debnath.