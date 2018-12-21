Assam Police arrests four Tripura youths for extorting truckers on highway

Assam Police Thursday arrested four Tripura youths for allegedly extorting money from truckers on National Highway 08 which connects the two states at Churaibari in North Tripura.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, North Tripura superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said that the accused were from Churaibari adjacent to the Tripura-Assam boundary.

The accused were later identified as Tinku Deb (47), Bikash Sinha (37), Shibu Deb (30) and Suman Deb (30).

“We have received no paperwork from Assam Police. However, I have come to know that they were allegedly accused of extorting money from trucks in the last few days and were arrested yesterday. A group of villagers from their area stalled the National Highway for four hours yesterday. We talked them into lifting the blockade”, Chakraborty said.

The relatives of the accused have lodged a complaint at the local police station yesterday, the SP said.

“They lodged a complaint at Churaibari police station saying they were en route to Silchar in Assam for treatment when they were arrested without having committed any crime. The complaint was communicated with Assam Police”, he added.

Assam police officer Goutam Das, who is in charge of Bazaricherra Police station, 12 km from the Tripura-Assam border, said that the four were arrested on Thursday morning and would be produced before a court in Karimganj district.