As Tripura prepares for NPR exercise, Opposition says people will reject it

State Congress vice president Tapas Dey said the government is trying to implement NPR against the wishes of the public. (Representational Image) State Congress vice president Tapas Dey said the government is trying to implement NPR against the wishes of the public. (Representational Image)

As Tripura prepares to carry out the National Population Register (NPR) exercise, Opposition parties CPI (M) and Congress have expressed confidence that people will reject the exercise and not provide any data. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, however, claimed those opposing NPR are playing “dirty politics” and said the people will fully participate in the process.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, CPI (M) state leader and former Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar today said his party has been carrying out a door-to-door campaign, appealing people to reject CAA, NPR and NRC.

“We started a door-to-door campaign against NRC, NPR and CAA and we are getting good response from people, who also include many BJP supporters. We shall continue our protest”, Kar said

While State Congress vice president Tapas Dey said the government is trying to implement NPR against the wishes of the public.

“They (government) are trying to hold NPR revision against wishes of the very people who elected them to power. People have rejected them for their anti-people decisions and will do so in future. We are campaigning in every block about the difference between census and NPR,” Tapas Dey said.

He further added that people of Tripura would not be able to furnish information as a majority of them were displaced several times in the past, including the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

BJP spokesperson Dr. Ashok Sinha brushed aside apprehensions centering around NPR, saying it is a “regular exercise” and those criticizing it are misguiding people.

“NPR is not being implemented for the first time this year. People criticizing it are doing it for playing dirty politics. Additionally, opposition to CAA is baseless since the Passport Act had provisions for exempting minorities from Pakistan and Afghanistan from being treated as illegal immigrants. If it was not perceived communal then, why are the same provisions with some additions in CAA criticized now? This is a cheap political ploy,” Sinha said.

He expressed confidence that people will wholeheartedly join the NPR exercise and cooperate with the authorities.

Earlier on February 14, Tripura Census Director PK Chakraborty said NPR data collection is scheduled to start in Tripura from May 16 till June 29 as part of the census exercise.

Census data would be collected in two phases across India from this year. The first phase is scheduled to commence from April and continue till September this year. This phase would include house listing and housing census to identify ‘usual residents’, a term applicable for anyone residing in a place for at least six months and has intention to stay more. This is the composition of NPR exercise, while population enumeration, which is the main mandate of the Census, would be held from February 09-February 20, 2021.

A battery of nearly 11,000 officials and personnel including an estimated 9062 Enumerators, 1556 Supervisors, 9 Principal Census Officers, 81 Charge Officers, Additional Charge Officers would be deployed for the purpose in the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd